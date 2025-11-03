Cloudy weather exits Maryland Monday, temperature whiplash on the way

Cloudy weather will leave Maryland by Monday afternoon, with temperatures recovering into the lower to middle 60s.

Temperature whiplash is on the way this week, with some mornings in the 30s and other afternoons in the 60s to lower 70s.

A brief round of morning showers impacted areas along and east of I-95 early Monday morning. While the rain was light, it was just enough to make for a wet commute, especially for areas along the western shores of the Chesapeake over to the eastern shore.

Sunshine returns to Maryland

Early morning rainfall across Maryland was mainly confined to areas along and east of I-95. Rainfall totals were at a quarter inch or less, even for areas along the eastern shore.

The gray skies that have blanketed the area through Monday morning will slowly push east and collapse for afternoon sunshine. A breeze out of the west will increase at 15 to 25 mph. Sunset is at 5:03 p.m. today.

Chilly weather tonight, with a mostly clear sky, will allow temperatures to drop into the 30s and 40s.

Temperature swings in Maryland

As expected in the middle of the autumn season, big temperature swings are on the way for Maryland.

Wednesday morning will be clear, cold, and quiet with early morning temperatures in the upper 30s. A gusty south-southwest wind at 15 to 30 mph will help warm temperatures into the upper 60s and lower 70s by Wednesday afternoon. In addition to the gusty south to southwest breeze, skies will stay partly to mostly sunny.

Don't get used to the warm weather, a potent cold front crosses the area Wednesday evening with a stray spritz or sprinkle. The bigger story will be the chilly air that follows for Thursday. Highs on Thursday afternoon will only top out in the upper 50s and lower 60s, despite plenty of sunshine.

Rain coming to Maryland this weekend

There are two rounds of showers coming to Maryland late this week into the weekend. The first round of showers will push through the area Friday evening and night. This round of showers will bring the state less than 0.25" of rain.

Most of the rain from Friday night should exit by early Saturday morning. Saturday right now is the pick of the weekend with sunshine and clouds with highs in the mid-60s.

Sunday, another potent to powerful cold front will sweep through the area, bringing widespread showers, possibly a steady rain. Highs will top out in the upper 50s with gusty winds.

Behind this storm system, some of the coldest air of the season will arrive Sunday night through Tuesday of next week. High temperatures may not leave the 40s. This would also mean a widespread hard freeze is possible at night. Stay tuned to the WJZ First Alert Weather Team forecasts as clarity of the timing and intensity of the rain and cold increases.