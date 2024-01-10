Cleanup continues following powerful Maryland storm

BALTIMORE -- The cleanup continues after Tuesday night's powerful storm that ravished Maryland.

The water has receded in many areas, but left behind a major mess and power outages.

Fells Point was flooded and the streets were closed when heavy rain and strong wind gusts blasted the community.

The water is gone, but debris remains, not just in Baltimore City, but throughout the state.

Zee Hasan said his gas station and car shop in Milford Mill is still recovering.

"The trees, and all that, was shaking like anything, and we were kind of afraid," Hasan said.

In waterfront communities, the storm turned roads into rivers after water rose over the seawalls.

Trash washed ashore at the Inner Harbor.

In Towson, trees split homes.

And in Annapolis, business owners are now forced to close up shop until they are permitted to reopen.

"It's scary because I don't know what's going to happen," said Ryan Lamy, owner of Pip's at City Dock. "I don't know how long this whole thing is going to take. I've got bills to pay, my employees have bills to pay, and right now, they're out of work."

In Harford County, a 9-year-old girl was injured after a tree fell on her family's home.

"My daughter did get a cut on her head and some cut on her feet because she was in the room where the tree was on… it fell," Candice Sexton said.

There were sounds of generators humming throughout neighborhoods as thousands of people across the state lost power.