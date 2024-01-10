Person injured after tree falls through Bel Air homes during storm

BALTIMORE -- A person was injured after a falling tree damaged multiple homes in Bel Air Tuesday night during a storm that brought heavy rain, damaging wind and flooding to the region.

Harford County Fire and EMS said the tree fell on the 1900 block of Millington Square. The agency said a person was injured, but their condition was not immediately clear.

A building inspector has been requested, officials said.

