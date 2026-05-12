Watch Live: Significant announcement expected in Baltimore's Key Bridge collapse investigation

Maryland and federal officials announced charges Tuesday against the operator of the container ship that collided with the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore.

The Justice Department's Environmental and Natural Resources Division and the U.S. Attorney for Maryland announced the charges during a news conference. You can watch that announcement live, in the video player on this page.

NTSB investigation

The announcement comes nearly six months after a National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) investigation found that a loose wire on the container ship Dali may have led to its collision with the Key Bridge in March 2024.

Six construction workers died after the 948-foot ship lost power and crashed into the bridge, causing it to collapse into the Patapsco River.

The NTSB found that the ship lost power four times in the 12 hours before the crash. The investigation also found that thermal scanners, which may have detected the loose connection, were not used during routine maintenance.

The ship is operated by Singapore-based company Synergy Marine Group.

Key Bridge rebuild effort

Tuesday's announcement also comes weeks after Maryland faced challenges in its ongoing effort to rebuild the Key Bridge.

In early May, the state dropped construction company Kiewit as a contractor due to high costs. State lawmakers later revealed the company's services could have cost up to $9 billion. In August 2024, the state gave the company a $73 million contract for the design and construction phases of the project.

In November 2025, state transportation officials updated the estimated cost and timeline for the project, saying it would cost about $4.3 to $5.2 billion, rather than the initial $2 billion estimate. Officials also said the bridge would be completed in 2030 rather than 2028.