Baltimore City District courthouse relocating to new building

The Baltimore City District courthouse will close in October and relocate to a new building, city officials said.

The courthouse, also known as the Civil Building, located on East Fayette Street, will close on October 10 at 4:30 p.m. and reopen at 8 a.m. on October 14 at 500 North Calvert Street.

The East Fayette Street courthouse will permanently close following the relocation, according to city officials. All judges, commissioners and court employees will move to the new location.

Courthouse relocation

During the relocation process, the Commissioner's Centralized Application Station at 1 North Charles Street will stay open through 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, October 12. The office will reopen at the 500 North Calvert Street location at noon on October 12.

Once open, all services that were provided at the East Fayette Street courthouse will be offered at the new location.

The city has three other district court locations, including the following:

Wabash District Courthouse at 5800 Wabash Avenue

Hargrove District Courthouse at 700 East Patapsco Avenue

Eastside District Courthouse at 1400 East North Avenue

Previous Legionella concerns

The relocation comes after elevated levels of Legionella bacteria were detected in the courthouse's water system twice in the past year.

Legionella can cause legionnaires' disease or Pontiac fever by inhaling water vapor or mist that is contaminated with the bacteria.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the bacteria can spread through sink faucets, fountains, water heaters and plumbing systems.

The resulting illnesses are treatable with antibiotics, but without treatment, symptoms like cough, fever, shortness of breath and vomiting can get worse, Dr. Greg Corcoran with LifeBridge Health told WJZ when the bacteria was found in February.

Legionella was detected in several city buildings, including two other courthouses: The Clarence M. Mitchell, Jr. Courthouse and the Elijah E. Cummings Courthouse.

Mitigation efforts were carried out after the discovery.

The bacteria were discovered at the same courthouses in December 2024.