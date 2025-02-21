High levels of Legionella reported in Baltimore City Courthouse for second time

Elevated levels of Legionella have been reported for a second time at three Baltimore City Courthouses, according to the Office of Mayor Brandon Scott.

After precautionary testing, high levels of the legionella bacteria were found at the following buildings:

Baltimore City District (People's) Courthouse at 501 E. Fayette Street

Clarence M. Mitchell, Jr. Courthouse at 100 N. Calvert Street



Elijah E. Cummings Courthouse, at 111 N Calvert Street

Due to the findings, the City will conduct mitigation efforts over the weekend which include flushing and chlorination treatments.

In December, Legionella was discovered at the same three Courthouses.

The system underwent a mass cleaning operation which eliminated 98% of the bacteria. However according to the press release,"...there may be a variety of factors that contribute to this issue, such as dormant sections in the system and potential cracks within the pipes, creating an opportunity for Legionella bacteria to spread over time even after successful mitigation efforts."

The release also notes that the age of the buildings and the design of the plumbing systems in the courthouses could be a contributing factor in why the Legionella was reported a second time.

To combat this, the City will also install additional mechanical water management systems that prevent bacterial growth. According to the release, "These systems use high-purity ammonium salt and stabilized chlorine solutions for the safe production of monochloramine. Both chemicals are dosed in the production reactor by means of precision electronically-controlled dosing pumps. The microprocessor manages all the production, control, safety and alarm features of the unit."

This technology guarantees the balance of the chemicals and is also used in hospitals and places that may have high bacteria levels, the release states.

The City will monitor this issue for the next few months to see if more action is needed.

However, the Baltimore City Health Department (BCHD) has not received any reports of confirmed cases of Legionnaires' disease related to elevated levels of the bacteria in City Buildings, according to the Office of Mayor Scott.