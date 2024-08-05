Maryland boy dies after wind gust sends moon bounce into the air

BALTIMORE -- A wind gust sent a moon bounce into the air over the weekend, leaving a child dead, according to the Charles County government.

The incident happened while the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs baseball team was playing a game at the Regency Furniture Stadium.

The county said Charles County Public Safety Communications received a 911 call from the stadium, reporting that a moon bounce house had become airborne due to a wind gust, and children were inside.

The moon bounce was carried between 15 and 20 feet into the air, causing children to fall before it landed on the playing field.

EMS personnel who were already present at the stadium for the game, trainers from the baseball team, and volunteer first responders treated patients after the incident.

A five-year-old boy from La Plata suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local children's hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

A second child suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and was flown from the scene by a police helicopter.

"We extend our deepest empathy to the children and their families during this difficult time," Charles County Government Commissioner President Reuben Collins II said. "We thank our EMS team and the Maryland State Police for their swift actions to ensure the children received immediate care."

Courtney Knichel, General Manager of the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs said, "Our entire organization shares our condolences with the family mourning the loss of a child, and concern for the child who was injured. Our thoughts and prayers are with them all."

The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs have cancelled Saturday's baseball game and all baseball activities, and are offering counseling and support to families, players, and fans who attended the game.