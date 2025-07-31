Chesapeake Bay Program reaches public water access goal

The Chesapeake Bay Program has reached its long-term target of opening 300 new public water access sites across the watershed by 2025, fulfilling a key commitment of the 2014 Chesapeake Bay Watershed Agreement.

Between 2010 and the end of 2024, 312 new sites were added, giving the program a narrow but timely finish ahead of its 2025 goal. The initiative was designed to expand opportunities for boating, fishing and swimming throughout the Bay Area.

"In 2000, the idea of 300 new sites watershed-wide seemed daunting, so to see the goal achieved today is tremendously gratifying," said Lisa Gutierrez, director of Public Access, Water Trails and Recreation Planning.

The majority of new access points are in Maryland, Virginia and Pennsylvania, which comprise the largest share of the watershed.

In total, the watershed now features 1,451 public access sites: 652 in Maryland, 414 in Virginia, 230 in Pennsylvania, 77 in West Virginia, 40 in New York, 30 in the District of Columbia, and eight in Delaware, according to the Chesapeake Bay Program.

Why public access matters

Public access to waterways has been linked to both recreational and economic benefits.

According to the Chesapeake Bay Program, outdoor recreation and tourism generated $14.3 billion in annual income across the watershed in 2022, citing data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

A Chesapeake Bay Foundation report also found that saltwater fishing alone contributed approximately $1.6 billion in sales, more than $800 million in additional economic activity, and supported about 13,000 jobs.

Maryland nears oyster reef restoration target

Separately, the Chesapeake Bay Program said earlier this month that it is on track to meet another 2025 goal - restoring oyster reefs in 10 tributaries, including five in Maryland.

Oysters play a vital role in improving bay health and bolstering Maryland's seafood industry, which generates about $600 million annually. According to data released Monday by the Maryland Department of Natural Resources and the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science, the state's oyster population has more than tripled over the past two decades.