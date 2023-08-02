Charm City Live: Rapper M.C. Lyte, singer Donell Jones join H.E.R. as headline performers

BALTIMORE - Rapper M.C. Lyte and singer Donell Jones were added as performers at this month's Charm City Live, a free one-day festival in Baltimore.

WJZ News is a media sponsor of Charm City Live, which will be headlined by Grammy-winning R&B singer H.E.R.

Donell Jones is known for his hits "U Know What's Up," "Where I Wanna Be," and his cover of Stevie Wonder's "Knocks Me Off My Feet."

M.C. Lyte first gained fame in the late 1980s, becoming the first solo female rapper to release a full album with 1988's critically acclaimed "Lyte as a Rock."

"Charm City Live is back and bigger than ever this year. We are so excited to be welcoming H.E.R. along with Donnell Jones and MC Lyte as they take the stage. There is no better place to convene residents and visitors alike for this incredible event than our Downtown Inner Harbor corridor," Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said. "Our City has so much to offer, and this new location is the perfect place for us to highlight our uniqueness, our small businesses, and all our city has to offer. As a free and accessible event that welcomes every Baltimorean, this is going to be one of the highlights of Baltimore's year."

Charm City Live, being held for the second year in a row, will be at the intersection of Market Place and E. Pratt Street in the Inner Harbor of Baltimore.

Charm City Live will be on Saturday, August 26 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. There will be retail, food and art vendors.

"The Charm City Live Festival will welcome thousands of people to the heart of Downtown and activate Pratt Street," said Shelonda Stokes, President, Downtown Partnership of Baltimore. "We look forward to partnering with surrounding hotels, restaurants, and attractions to ensure attendees have an unforgettable experience that stimulates our economy and excites them to return."

As a result of the new event location, residents can expect the following road closures beginning Friday, August 25th at 12 p.m.:

Pratt Street between Gay Street and President Street will be closed for preparations related to The Charm City Live event.

Starting at 3 a.m. on Saturday, August 26 the closure of Pratt Street will be extended to Light Street. This closure between Light Street and President Street will remain in-effect until 9pm.

After 9 p.m. on Saturday, August 26, Pratt Street will revert back to the full closure between Gay Street and President Street until 12 p.m., Sunday, August 27.

During this time access to the corridor from intersecting streets will also be restricted. However, exit-only traffic from the Pier V garage onto Pratt Street will be permitted throughout the event.

All eastbound traffic will be redirected to East Baltimore Street. Westbound traffic will be permitted to use East Lombard Street. We recognize that road closures may cause temporary inconvenience, and we appreciate your understanding and cooperation during this time.