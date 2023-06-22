Grammy-winning singer H.E.R. to headline second Charm City Live

BALTIMORE - Grammy-winning R&B singer H.E.R. will be headlining Charm City Live in August.

Charm City Live, a free family-friendly festival, is returning to Baltimore for the second year.

Baltimore set to welcome artist @HERMusicx to Charm City Live on August 26th at War Memorial Plaza. #Free99 @wjz pic.twitter.com/LATAYrsq31 — Stephon Dingle WJZ (@Stephon_Dingle) June 22, 2023

"Baltimore, I hope you are ready to slide through Charm City Live to see Academy, Emmy and Grammy-winning recording artist H.E.R., who will be our headlining performer at this year's Charm City Live," Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said.

H.E.R. won a Grammy for her song "I Can't Breathe." She also won an Academy Award for her song "Fight for You" from the film "Judas and the Black Messiah."

The festival will have a kid's zone, local vendors, food trucks, and live musical performances.

Charm City Live will be held from noon to 8 p.m. on Aug. 26, 2023, at Baltimore's War Memorial Plaza.

"This one-day event will feature a variety of vendors, a great lineup of musical performances from internationally-renowned talent, as well as local unique artists and it is free for everyone in Baltimore to enjoy," Mayor Scott said.

Thursday's announcement comes on the heals of a successful AFRAM Festival which brought in more than 300,000 people to Druid Hill Park last weekend.

"We felt this was a good time to make this announcement because we are still flying high off the extreme, wonderful, out-of-this-world success of another AFRAM, Juneteenth celebration where more than 300,000 people came into Druid Hill Park to celebrate Baltimore's Black culture, Baltimore's Black freedom in this country," Mayor Scott said.

Because of Charm City Live, these roads will be closed: Gay, Baltimore, Saratoga, Lexington and Fayette Streets.

Mayor Scott said a goal of these big Baltimore events is the "unify" the city.

"One of my main goals as mayor of Baltimore is to unify those who make Baltimore the great city that it is," Mayor Scott said. "We all enjoy much of the same things, like good food, good music and good quality fun times with our friends and family."

For information on Charm City Live, visit this website.