Charm City Live returns to Baltimore City for its fourth year, providing entertainment and opportunites

Charm City Live is returning to War Memorial Plaza for its fourth year in action on Saturday afternoon.

"Four years ago, the mayor said I want to have an opportunity where folks can come and enjoy themselves on the City Hall lawn, as well as being able to get job opportunities," Linzy Jackson, Director of the Mayor's Office of Arts, Culture and Entertainment, recalled.

Apart from the artist lineup, there will be plenty of fun activities for the whole family to enjoy.

"We'll have a lot of food trucks, a lot of stationary and merchandise vendors. We have a couple [of] activations. A smoothie bike activation, and a downtown locker room (DTLR) shoe activation," Jackson said.

It's not all music and food. The Charm City Live job fair is also returning for its fourth year.

"You get job opportunities and [will] be able to enjoy the arts and culture of the city," Jackson said.

Charm City Live headliners

Concert attendees will be able to enjoy live performances from Grammy Award-winning R&B artists such as The Dream, Lucky Daye, and Jeffrey Osborne.

In a pre-festival interview, Osbourne told WJZ he can't wait to get to Baltimore.

"I'm looking forward to it. I haven't been to Baltimore in quite a while, so I'm excited. Baltimore has been an incredible city for me over the years," he said. "I'll try to cover my entire career, which includes a lot of LTD and all the stuff from my solo albums. I try to keep people engaged. I like to get close to people, so I'll probably come through and shake hands. I like to get people engaged."

Charm City Live puts Baltimore and its community center stage.

"It's not just an opportunity to see Viviane Greene, Lucky Daye, The Dream, and Jeffrey Osborne, but also provides opportunities," Jackson added.

Click here for Charm City Live's traffic modifications, local vendor list, and more.