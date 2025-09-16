Artist lineup and traffic impacts for Baltimore's Charm City Live

Baltimore's one-day music festival, Charm City Live, will be held on Saturday, Sept. 20, from noon to 9 p.m., bringing entertainment, food, and traffic restrictions to the city.

"This event has become a staple of our city's music scene and a true celebration of community," Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said.

The annual concert, held at the War Memorial Plaza in downtown Baltimore, will feature a lineup of iconic R&B artists — like Jeffrey Osborne, Lucky Daye and the Dream — along with local vendors.

Here's what you need to know:

Eat and shop at Charm City Live

The free music festival in Baltimore will also feature a lineup of local vendors and popular eateries for attendees.

The following businesses will serve as stationary vendors:

Our Movas - Theresa Lee

The Empanada Lady

Dorothy Craig(Paparatzi)

The Brush Brothers

Sam's Club

Precious Armour

Lizzy Shoppe

The following food trucks will also attend the event:

Dream Street Cuisine

3 Jays Seafood & Chicken

Abdul's Ice Cream

Sauce Kings

Deli-ish

Magdalena's Home Cooked Meals

She's Got Flavas

Sweet Konfections

Tia's Italian Ice

Sweet Face Cafe'

Charm City Live will also include a hiring fair to highlight job openings in city government.

There will also be a basketball pop-up activation, smoothie bike activation, and a Kids Zone, featuring animal ambassadors from Carrie Murray Nature Center, face painting, inflatable games, oversized games, STEM activities, a virtual reality avatar kiosk with the Peale Museum, and more.

Road closures and parking restrictions

Charm City Live will be held at the War Memorial Plaza, which has two entrances. Both entrances will feature security checkpoints.

The first entrance is located on Gay Street, south of E Saratoga Street. The other entrance is on Gay Street, north of E Baltimore Street.

The event will cause parking and traffic restrictions downtown. Several garages and parking lots will be available for the event.

During the event, road closures will be in place on Baltimore, Gay, Saratoga, President, Lexington, Holliday, and Fayette streets.

Find real-time traffic information using Waze.

Safety at Charm City Live

Baltimore City officials say guests younger than 16 years old must be accompanied by a parent, guardian or chaperone at least 21 years old.

Plus, each adult may accompany no more than six minors. Entry will be denied for anyone who appears to be under 16 without an adult or proof of age.

The following items will not be allowed inside the festival: