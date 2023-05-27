Célébrez en Rosé wine and music festival returns to Maryland on Memorial Day weekend

BALTIMORE -- Célébrez en Rosé will be making its highly anticipated return to Memorial Day weekend.

The event kicks off at the Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, Maryland, on May 28. The event is for adults who are 21 years old and older. It runs from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Raven Paris, the ambassador of Célébrez en Rosé, said the picnic-style festival is marking its third year in the DMV area.

"We are in Houston, Atlanta, and now we are coming to the DMV," she said.

The festival celebrates Black culture and features an all-star lineup, Instagram-worthy experiences, local wines, and favorite foods.

"I'm excited about the food," Paris said. "They have a lot of photo ops and activations, which is very cute if you are into aesthetics and social media. Also, just the live entertainment."

Festival artists include Jacquees, Ginuwine, Mannie Fresh and more.

So, grab your friends and a blanket, and enjoy the festivities.

"Come out and represent yourself by looking your best, feeling your best, tapping into the culture with the music, the good food, and more importantly, our rosé," Paris said.