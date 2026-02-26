1 civilian, 1 firefighter injured during Baltimore building fire

A civilian and a firefighter were injured during a building fire in Baltimore Thursday in the South Clifton Park neighborhood, officials said.

Crews were called to a commercial building fire in the 2000 block of N. Rose Street around 10:45 a.m., department officials said.

The incident was upgraded to a three-alarm fire due to the severity, but was eventually brought under control.

Officials said the injured civilian was taken to a nearby hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries, while the firefighter was transported with non-serious injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

According to data from the U.S. Fire Administration, there have been at least nine fatal fires in Maryland so far in 2026. By this time in 2025, 11 fire deaths had been reported, data shows. In 2024, a total of 45 house fire deaths were reported in the state.

Data from the Baltimore City Fire Department shows there was a 50% drop in fire fatalities in 2025.

The city recorded its first fire fatality of 2026 in mid-January after a 65-year-old man died in a rowhome fire, department officials said. A 33-year-old escaped from the three-story rowhome and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Nearly a week before, a Baltimore firefighter was injured while responding to an overnight fire in West Baltimore.