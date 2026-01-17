Data reveals 50% drop in Baltimore City fire fatalities

New data from the city fire department shows there's been a 50% drop in fire fatalities within the last year.

While the progress is worth celebrating, leaders continue to work to reduce fire fatalities one neighborhood at a time.

Weekly neighborhood sweeps

Most Saturdays, you may find a firefighter or two going door to door, not to put out a fire but to hopefully prevent one.

"We will continue to focus on our efforts where they can save lives the most," said James Wallace, the fire chief of the Baltimore City Fire Department

Baltimore City Fire Department sweeps neighborhoods on a weekly basis to talk safety, install smoke alarms, and connect with the community.

"In 2024, our city tragically lost 18 lives to residential fires. As of today, for 2025, that number stands at nine," said Wallace.

New data from the city fire department shows there's been a 50% drop in fire fatalities within the last year.

According to the data, well over 4,600 smoke alarms were checked, and nearly 8,200 were installed in Baltimore City in 2025.

"This is the result of intentional, targeted, and data-driven fire prevention, because when smoke alarms work, people move sooner and get out before conditions turn fatal," said Wallace. "Those numbers matter because smoke alarms save lives, plain and simple."

"We are seeing real progress..."

Chief Wallace said this progress is also due to city-wide partnerships with the Red Cross and meeting people where they are.

"By overlaying multiple layers of data, we try to identify who is most at risk and what interventions can make the biggest difference," said Wallace. "That data pointed us clearly to a vulnerable population, our older adults, especially those aged 60 and over, who are aging in place."

Hundreds of lifetime bed shakers for the hearing impaired have been installed throughout the city– a 400% increase from 2024.

"We launched concentrated outreach efforts focused specifically on pockets of aging adults, neighborhoods with high concentrations of older residents, and we've worked with them, their families to install the lifetime bed shaker alarms," said Wallance.

This is an ongoing effort by Baltimore City as fire crews balance a busy winter season with door-to-door prevention strategies.

"We encourage everyone the importance of talking with your family, making sure you have an escape plan. We don't want to see anyone get hurt in any way," said Lenora Henry, the executive director of Red Cross of the National Capital & Greater Chesapeake Region.

"We are seeing real progress to make Baltimore safer and reduce fire-related injuries and fatalities. Every life saved matters, and there is still much more work to do," said Mayor Bradon Scott.

Free smoke alarms in Baltimore City

If you live within Baltimore city limits, you can request free smoke alarms for your home, and firefighters will install them for you.

You can call 311 or use the 311 app to learn more.

Smoke alarms for the deaf or hearing impaired are also available by calling the office of the fire marshal (410) 396-5752.