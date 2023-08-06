Brooklyn Homes mass shooting victim faces charges in separate gunfire incident

BALTIMORE -- One of the 28 gunshot victims injured during a mass shooting in July is facing attempted first-degree murder charges in connection with a separate incident where he was allegedly the shooter, according to court records.

Charging documents show that police have filed multiple charges against 18-year-old Aaron Brown for allegedly trying to shoot another person in the 4600 block of Harford Road on May 19.

The bullets Brown fired didn't strike their intended target, though. Instead, they struck a vehicle and the glass windows of a business called Farm to Face Cafe, according to the charging documents.

That storefront business has since closed, according to the company's website.

That night, however, the owner of Farm to Face was inside the business when he said he heard the gunfire, per court records.

Investigators were able to recover surveillance footage from the area that showed the intended victim leaving the Harford Mini Mart at the intersection of Harford Road and Grindon Avenue.

Three males were standing nearby. As the intended victim entered a gray Honda sedan, one of the males withdrew a firearm and shot at that person, striking the windshield of the vehicle, per court records.

The intended victim ran away from the vehicle. Meanwhile, the gunman fled the shooting site, heading west on Grindon Avenue, according to court documents.

Eventually, the intended victim returned to the vehicle and drove away, per court records.

That person did not report the incident to the police, and to this day, their identity remains unknown, according to court documents.

The following week, officers returned to that intersection after receiving a report that the shooter had returned to the area.

That person, a male whose identity is protected in charging documents, happened to have an open arrest warrant. So, officers placed him under arrest and took him to the Northeast District police station to speak with detectives, according to court documents.

Once there, he allegedly waived his rights and agreed to speak to the detectives without an attorney, per court records.

The unidentified male told detectives that he was at the site of the gunfire on May 19, but he was not the person who fired the gun, according to charging documents.

The shooter was an individual known as "Rondo" and went by a particular Instagram handle, the unidentified male told detectives.

Investigators were able to determine that handle belonged to Brown, court records state.

Charging documents show that a homicide detective went to speak to Brown to conduct a condition check following the Brooklyn Homes shooting on July 6.

During the Brooklyn Homes shooting, 28 people were injured and two people were killed. Homicide detectives have been searching for the individuals who discharged weapons that night.

A few weeks later, on July 19, that same homicide detective reviewed the video footage of the attempted murder in Northeast Baltimore on May 19 and was able to identify Brown as the suspected shooter, according to charging documents.

Brown faces charges of attempted first-degree murder, use of a firearm for a felony/crime of violence, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, and other additional handgun charges, per court records.