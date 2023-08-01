Youth Resiliency Institute honors MedStar Harbor staff after Brooklyn Homes mass shooting

BALTIMORE -- Nearly one month ago, hospital staff at MedStar Harbor Hospital were faced with a situation they never could have imagined, after a mass shooting in the Brooklyn Homes community.

Now a group of young men and women are making sure they get the recognition they deserve.

Medstar Harbor staff were thanked and recognized by members of the Youth Resiliency Institute (YRI) Tuesday morning.

"These flowers that we want to give you could have been given to people at their graves," said one YRI member in their remarks to the staff at MedStar Harbor.

On July 2, the emergency room at MedStar Harbor was confronted with a scenario unlike any it had previously experienced, as 19 victims from the mass shooting were rushed through their doors.

"What we saw that night was just nothing like anything we've ever seen before. To have four, six, eight, and then 19 - it's something unheard of really," Dr. Hania Habeeb, ED Associate Chair at MedStar Harbor, said.

To express their gratitude, YRI members gave a heartwarming tribute to these healthcare heroes, presenting them with flowers and heartfelt remarks.

"I want to thank MedStar Harbor Hospital staff for saving the lives of 19 people who went to the Brooklyn block party that ended in horror," said Asia, a 16-year-old YRI member.

YRI is a non-profit organization aimed at empowering youth in South Baltimore. Its members are of similar age to many of the victims of the mass shooting.

"Seeing minors wounded and in danger with their lives was very stressful and hard to process. I myself have been a victim of a gunshot wound and I remember the fear that I felt, and I can imagine that same fear that these young teenagers must have felt as well as their family members," Dr. Alfie Mingo of MedStar Harbor ER said.

Despite the tragedy, the MedStar Harbor staff's resilience stood out as a shining example. Doctors present during the event expressed their pride in the way the entire hospital came together in the face of crisis.

"I'm just grateful that we were able to serve our community in their time of need," said Dr. Neil Majmundar of MedStar Harbor ER.

The Brooklyn Homes mass shooting resulted in a total of 28 injuries. Tragically, 18-year-old Aaliyah Gonzalez was pronounced dead at the scene, and 20-year-old Kylis Fagbemi passed away at another area hospital.

