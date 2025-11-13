Brisk, sunny weather in Maryland through Friday, showers return late Saturday

Maryland will see brisk and sunny weather on Thursday. Winds will ramp up by midday and continue through the afternoon hours. Wind gusts will range from 25 to 35 mph.

The forecast looks dry through Friday before a round of light showers impacts the state late Saturday into early Sunday morning.

Brisk, breezy weather in Maryland

Thursday will be windier than Wednesday, gusting up to 35 mph between mid-morning and mid-afternoon across central Maryland. Temperatures peak in the upper 50s across the metro, under a mix of sun and clouds.

Despite plenty of sunshine, the gusty winds will provide a cool feel to the day.

Mainly clear skies along with relaxing winds tonight mean a cold night ahead of us. Overnight lows will fall into the lower to middle 30s in Baltimore City to near 30° in some of the more rural neighborhoods.

Seasonably cool and sunny weather continues through Friday. Friday is almost a carbon copy of Thursday with an abundance of sunshine with highs in the upper 50s. The one difference with Friday's forecast is less wind, which will give the day a more comfortable feel. Friday evening looks clear and chilly, but good for any outdoor plans.

Wet weather in Maryland this weekend

Saturday may feature early sunshine, but clouds will quickly thicken throughout the day. A strong cold front with several rounds of showers will arrive from the north and west late Saturday afternoon.

The best chance for wet weather in the Baltimore area increases after 4 p.m.

The chance of showers continues Saturday night into early Sunday. Most showers should be over by 7 a.m. Sunday. The rest of Sunday will feature a mix of sunshine and clouds along with gusty and cool northwest winds. Highs will top out in the lower to middle 60s, but winds will gust 30 to 35 mph throughout the midday and afternoon hours.

Sunday night turns sharply colder with gusty winds and colder temperatures. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 30s, but wind-chills will dip into the 20s.

Chilly weather to start next week

Colder, more unsettled weather is possible early next week. The First Alert Weather Team is keeping an eye on the potential for showers late Tuesday into very early Wednesday, especially in Baltimore City and points south. The team will be fine-tuning the timing over the next few days.