Bradish has solid season debut as Baltimore Orioles beat NY Yankees, 7-2

BALTIMORE - Pitcher Kyle Bradish allowed just one run in his first start of the season as the Baltimore Orioles defeated the New York Yankees, 7-2, on Thursday at Camden Yards.

The Orioles (20-11) have a one-game lead in the American League East after taking three of four from their New York rivals.

Bradish, coming off a UCL injury, struck out five and gave up one run on four hits in 4.2 innings. He got out of a bases-loaded jam in the first inning.

The Orioles took control with four runs in the fifth inning to take a 7-1 lead.

Ryan Mountcastle homered, had two hits and drove in two runs. Jordan Westburg had a two-run triple. Jorge Mateo and Ryan McKenna both had solo home runs.

Baltimore's bullpen gave up one run in 4.1 innings in relief.

The Orioles open a three-game series in Cincinnati on Friday.