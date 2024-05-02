Watch CBS News
Sports

Bradish has solid season debut as Baltimore Orioles beat NY Yankees, 7-2

By Adam Thompson

/ CBS Baltimore

Puppy love! Orioles spend pregame time with BARCS Animal Shelter pups
Puppy love! Orioles spend pregame time with BARCS Animal Shelter pups 00:25

BALTIMORE - Pitcher Kyle Bradish allowed just one run in his first start of the season as the Baltimore Orioles defeated the New York Yankees, 7-2, on Thursday at Camden Yards.

The Orioles (20-11) have a one-game lead in the American League East after taking three of four from their New York rivals.

Bradish, coming off a UCL injury, struck out five and gave up one run on four hits in 4.2 innings. He got out of a bases-loaded jam in the first inning.

The Orioles took control with four runs in the fifth inning to take a 7-1 lead.

Ryan Mountcastle homered, had two hits and drove in two runs. Jordan Westburg had a two-run triple. Jorge Mateo and Ryan McKenna both had solo home runs.

Baltimore's bullpen gave up one run in 4.1 innings in relief.

The Orioles open a three-game series in Cincinnati on Friday. 

Adam Thompson

Adam Thompson was raised in Ohio, but made stops in Virginia and North Carolina before landing in Maryland.

First published on May 2, 2024 / 3:56 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.