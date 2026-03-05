Family reacts to body cam video of deadly police use-of-force incident in Baltimore County

A family is calling for justice and condemning the actions of Baltimore County Police after the release of body camera footage that captured a deadly use-of-force encounter between a man and an officer.

Samuel "Big Sam" Brown, 56, died nearly two weeks after the encounter with police in Woodlawn on Feb. 16. The involved officer was identified as nine-year veteran Derek Hadel, according to the Maryland Attorney General's Office.

The incident is currently under investigation by the AG's Independent Investigations Division (IID) as is required under state law.

Body cam video captures use-of-force incident

Officials said Officer Hadel found Brown asleep at the wheel at a stoplight around 3:30 a.m. The video captured Brown getting out of his car after talking with the officer.

Hadel is then seen pushing Brown. Brown shoves the officer's hands down twice before Hadel punches Brown two times, the video shows.

Brown falls to the ground and hits his head before the video becomes graphic. Ultimately, backup officers and emergency responders arrived and provided aid to Brown.

"He was Big Sam to everyone else, but he was just dad to us," said daughter Veesia Brown. "This didn't have to happen. It's wrong, its devestating to all of us. He was loving, he was caring. He was everything we needed him to be."

Family reacts to body cam video

On Thursday, members of Brown's family and their attorney, Billy Murphy, spoke out after video of the incident was released.

"You can see that Officer Hadel, instead of de-escalating the situation as required by Baltimore County Police Department policy, chose to escalate the situation illegally by sucker punching Big Sam in his face," Murphy said on Thursday.

"You can see him do it suddenly with such excessive and brutal force that it broke bones in Big Sam's face and caused Big Sam to hit the pavement so hard it fractured his skull, resulting in his death several days later," Murphy added.