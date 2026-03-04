Body-worn video released from deadly Baltimore County police use of force

The body-worn camera footage of the deadly police use of police incident in Baltimore County on February 16 was released by the Maryland Attorney General's Office.

Samuel Brown, 57, died on Friday, February 27, nearly two weeks after an encounter with an officer in the area of Whitehead Court and Security Boulevard in Woodlawn.

Investigators said officer Dereck Hedel found Brown asleep behind the wheel of a car at a stoplight around 3:30 a.m. The video shows footages of Brown getting out of his car after a conversation with the officer.

The officer is then seen shoving Brown before throwing two punches. Brown is then seen falling to the concrete and hitting his head. His family said he was in a coma for nearly two weeks before he died.

Officer Hadel is a nine-year-veteran with the Baltimore County Police Department.

Last week, Brown's family and friends demanded for the Baltimore County Police Department and the Maryland Attorney General's Office to release the officer's body-worn camera footage.

"We are demanding, because we have been asking for over two weeks now, that you release the body cam footage, as well as the dash footage, so the family can have closure to what happened to our dad, our brother, our friend," said Roberto Silver, a friend of Brown, who is known as D.J. Quiksilva.