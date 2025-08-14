BMW Championship brings thousands of golf fans, economic boost to Maryland

The world's top 50 professional golfers are back in Baltimore County this week to compete in the BMW Championship, bringing thousands of fans to the area and a boost to the economy.

Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills is hosting the second of three tournaments in the season-ending PGA Tour's FedEx Cup Playoffs.

The FedEx Cup is a season-long points competition, culminating in a three-part playoff. The top 30 will advance to play for the FedEx Cup championship.

The tournament also made a stop at the prestigious Baltimore County golf club in 2021.

Boost to the Maryland economy

Baltimore County Department of Economic and Workforce Development says the tournament brought about 100,000 fans to the area in 2021 and generated $23 million in local spending. Statewide, fans spent about $53 million in 2021.

This year, the county projects about 120,000 fans to attend the tournament and generate about $60 million in statewide revenue.

Businesses benefit from BMW Championship

Businesses near the golf course have been looking forward to the BMW Championship since the tournament announced its return.

Chestnut Ridge Market, on Greenspring Avenue, says a lot of customers stopped by four years ago, and some of them have already come back this week.

"It's always a better week, but again, any business is good business," said Charlie Bradley, the owner of Chestnut Ridge Market. "It's a long week, but it's good for the valley. It's nice to see some different people. You got some activity at the golf course."

The market is one of a few businesses in the heavily residential area near Greenspring Avenue.

"We are prepared [with] extra food and stuff. We are getting ready, [and have] been waiting for it," said Ahmed Farad, the store manager at Chestnut Ridge Market.

Conrad's Crabs and Seafood Market has a food truck along Greenspring Avenue at the local volunteer firehouse. It's they're first time seeing the tournament excitement up close.

"We got real Maryland crab all the time, all year, so you can enjoy golfing without it, but I mean, when in Rome. You know what I'm saying?" said Jake Pettoruto, manager of Conrad's Food Truck.

Chestnut Ridge Volunteer Fire Department's snowball stand is up and running, a local favorite that brings in thousands of dollars annually.

This weekend, though, means a bit more for this crew, who are not only selling treats to cool off fans, but also working the tournament to keep people safe.

"It's been pretty hectic, especially before the tournament and after," Sgt. Jordan Rozencwaig said. "Having stuff like this and having people in our community and supporting us is the biggest deal. It feels personal to me, and it's like an honor having such a large event here and being so involved."

Discover Baltimore County also partnered with several other local businesses for tournament viewing and experiences for visitors and neighbors alike.