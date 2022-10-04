Blood-stained house, tools found as son arrested on suspicion of killing, puncturing father in Carroll County

BALTIMORE - A Westminster man is facing charges in the murder of his father, and leaving him on the side of a road in Carroll County.

According to charging documents, deputies identified and arrested 29-year-old Ravi Pansuriya on suspicion of murdering 59-year-old Maganbhai Pansuriya.

Maganbhai Pansuriya was found Sunday night on the shoulder of Medford Road and Route 31. He had numerous puncture wounds and was dismembered.

Prosecutors told the judge he was stabbed 38 times.

The State's Attorney in Carroll County said there did "not appear to be anything that set (Ravi) off," and called the crime a "vicious, brutal killing."

The bail review for Ravi Pansuriya has just concluded in Carroll County District Court. He’s being held without bond, charged with First and Second Degree Murder.



He’s accused of murdering and partially dismembering his father, local doctor Maganbhai Pansuriya. pic.twitter.com/kllGHubLmH — Paul Gessler (@PaulGessler) October 4, 2022

Ravi Pansuriya is the General Manager of the Best Western in Frederick, his public defender confirmed Tuesday in court.

Documents obtained by WJZ revealed that the body of who is believed to be Maganbhai Pansuriya, who had been reported missing after he didn't return from home from work, was located alongside the road in several blankets, and a "runner" style rug. A similar rug was reported to be missing from his home.

While deputies responded to a missing person call on Westminster Road, 911 dispatchers received a call that a body that had numerous puncture wounds and had been dismembered on the side of the road at Medford Road and Route 31.

Documents revealed that the body was believed to be missing Maganbhai Pansuriya.

The man also was wearing gray sweatpants and gray sweatshirt, similar to what his wife said he was wearing when he left the home earlier that day.

Deputies said possible human flesh was on the rear bumper of the SUV that Ravi Pansuriya had been driving, along with a doormat with what appeared to be blood.

While searching the home on Westminster Road, suspected blood was located throughout the home, including the bathroom and garage.

Numerous tools were found, which also appeared to have had blood, tissue and hair on them, according to charging documents.

An Ozark Trail hatchet was found at the home, and officers tracked that back to the Walmart it was purchased at, and learned that Ravi Pansuriya was the buyer.

Ravi Pansuriya clothes, which were captured on surveillance video, were found bloodied in his bedroom.

Ravi Pansuriya has been charged with first-degree and second-degree murder.