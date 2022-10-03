Son arrested after father found stabbed, dismembered on side of Carroll County road
BALTIMORE - The body of a man was found dismembered along the roadway in Carroll County Sunday evening.
Deputies believe the man is missing 58-year-old Maganbhai Pansuriya, from Winchester. Police arrested his son, 29-year-old Ravi Maganbhai Pansuriya, for suspicion of murder
Pansuriya has been charged with first-degree murder and second-degree murder.
Deputies were called to a home on Old Westminster Road after Maganbhai Pansuriya was reported missing Sunday evening. A motorist then alerted officers of a person dead on the side of the road on Medford Road and New Windsor Pike.
There, deputies found a dead male who appeared to have been stabbed multiple times and dismembered.
After executing a search warrant on the Maganbhai Pansuriya's home, Ravi Maganbhai Pansuriya, from Westminster, was arrested.
Ravi Pansuriya is currently being held at the Carroll County Detention Center waiting to see a District Court Commissioner.
