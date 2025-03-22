Two men arrested for murder of Blake Bozeman, former Morgan State basketball player

Police have arrested two men in connection to the death of former Morgan State basketball player, Blake Bozeman.

On Friday, Cotey Wynn, 44, of Northeast D.C., and Antwan Shelton, 41, of Southeast D.C., were located, arrested, and charged with first degree murder while armed, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Shortly before midnight on Saturday, September 23, 2023, Bozeman was shot and killed at CRU Lounge on H Street between 13th and 14th Street Northeast. Two separate men and a woman were injured during the shooting and taken to local hospitals where they recovered from their injuries.

However, despite lifesaving efforts, Bozeman, who was 31-years-old at the time, was unable to survive.

Police did not release any additional information about the arrests.

Bozeman played guard at Morgan State from 2012 until 2015 where he averaged 12.3 points per game and played all 31 games as a senior for the Bears. He ended his career with 760 points, 217 rebounds and 201 assists.

The shooting sent shock waves through the Morgan State and basketball community as Bozeman was not only an exceptional college player, but an advocate for the youth, serving as a mentor to student-athletes.

"Educating the young athletes on financial literacy and investing, he thought that was very important for them to know," Blake's mother, Telethea, told WJLA in a 2023 interview.

Bozeman was also a married father of three who worked as a real estate agent and an entrepreneur, according to his obituary.

Todd Bozeman, his father and former head coach at the University of California, coached Morgan State from 2006 until 2019. He is Morgan's all-time winningest men's college basketball coach.