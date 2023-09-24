Watch CBS News
Blake Bozeman, former Morgan State basketball player, killed in shooting at Washington D.C. nightclub

BALTIMORE - Blake Bozeman, a former Morgan State basketball player and son of former coach Todd Bozeman, died in a shooting Saturday night at a club in Washington, D.C., the university confirmed.

Bozeman was shot at Cru Lounge in the 1300 block of H Street Northeast, along with three other people.

