Blake Bozeman, former Morgan State basketball player, killed in shooting at Washington D.C. nightclub

Your Sunday morning news round up (9/24/2023)

BALTIMORE - Blake Bozeman, a former Morgan State basketball player and son of former coach Todd Bozeman, died in a shooting Saturday night at a club in Washington, D.C., the university confirmed.

Bozeman was shot at Cru Lounge in the 1300 block of H Street Northeast, along with three other people.