Former Morgan State basketball player killed in DC nightclub was family man and mentor, parents say

BALTIMORE - Blake Bozeman, a former Morgan State basketball player who was killed in a shooting last weekend inside a nightclub in Washington D.C., had three children and had just gotten married over the summer.

His parents told WJLA in Washington D.C. that he was a family man and a mentor to young athletes.

They are in disbelief that Bozeman, who played guard at Morgan State from 2011 to 2015, was a victim of gun violence. The 31-year-old was one of four shot inside Cru Lounge late Saturday on H Street Northeast. He was the only one who didn't survive.

"We saw him that day. He came by that morning with the children," said Todd Bozeman, Blake's father and Morgan State's all-time winningest coach. "I got people calling me, telling me to be strong. What does that mean? That's my baby boy – my only one."

Blake averaged just over 12 points per game his senior year for the Bears. He finished his career as No. 2 on the university's all-time minutes leaderboard, as well as No. 3 in 3-pointers made.

But, since he left the HBCU in Baltimore, he turned his focus toward giving back to the community.

His parents told WJLA that Blake was a realtor and mentor to student-athletes, teaching them about other opportunities outside of sports.

"Educating the young athletes on financial literacy and investing, he thought that was very important for them to know," Blake's mother Telethea told WJLA.

"Blake did a lot," Todd Bozeman added. "He was devoted to helping athletes transition. He started this group – it's called the Pivot Group, and it's about pivoting outside of athletics into the business world."

Former coaches and teammates echoed Blake's parents' comments about the impact he had on and off the court.

"I met him when he was a young man in undergrad. I was able to see him just grow into a father, into an even better person, a human being," former Morgan State teammate Cedric Blossom said.

Todd Bozeman, who coached his only son at Morgan State, told WJLA that this tragic murder is like a nightmare.

"I was hoping this was a really bad dream," Todd Bozeman said.

There is a $25,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction. Police have identified as suspect as a man standing at 5 feet, 7 inches, and was wearing a white/cream sweater and black hat.

"This could've been anybody," Todd Bozeman said. "There is no way we would've thought this."