Watch CBS News
Local News

BGE offering free home energy checkups to help consumers save before summer heat

By
Janay Reece
Janay Reece
Janay Reece came back home to Baltimore to join WJZ in August 2023. Before coming back to the Charm City, Janay was a morning anchor and reporter for WDBJ7 in Roanoke, VA. She joined the WDBJ7 morning team after spending a year as a multimedia journalist in the New River Valley for the station.
Read Full Bio
Janay Reece

/ CBS Baltimore

BGE is offering free home energy checkups to help consumers save before the summer heat
BGE is offering free home energy checkups to help consumers save before the summer heat 02:11

Summer's scorching weather is right around the corner and experts say now is the time to start thinking about how to save energy to lower your energy bill.

Thankfully, you don't have to do the guesswork on your own. 

A home check-up

Lexi Miller's home is getting a very important check-up— a  Quick Home Energy Checkup (QHEC) .  

"We also have an older home, and we have a couple of things that are logistical things that we need answers to in order to upgrade," explained Baltimore homeowner Lexi Miller. 

"A lot of those causes of high energy use are hidden behind walls, behind attics," explained Ben Schott, a senior energy efficiency program manager for BGE.  "We're out here, we're going to take a look around and see if we can make any recommendations on ways to save energy and make the house a little more comfortable."

All BGE customers are eligible for this service for FREE through the state's EmPOWER  Maryland program. 

"It is hard to heat when it's cool out," Schott explained. "We're all looking for opportunities to save a little bit on our bills. We're looking for opportunities to fix our homes up where we can."

Homeowners like Miller can learn energy saving tips — right in the comfort of their own home.

A certified checkup professional will do a walkthrough inspection of your home to make energy-saving recommendations.

"Maybe pop our head up in the attic, and we'll take a look and see how much insulation is up there. And if there's opportunities to seal and insulate," said Schott. 

From top – to bottom, your entire home is given the check- up it deserves.

"We kind of point you in the right direction, see if there's certain small, easy things you can do to save energy, or maybe even if there's bigger opportunities to make improvements to the homes," said Schott.

"We may not be able to do every little thing, but it's some of the bigger things that might be really impactful to our savings and also to the continuation of having our in our lovely home," said Miller. 

You can find more info on the QHEC here: https://bgesmartenergy.com/residential/help-me-save/quick-home-energy-check

Janay Reece

Janay Reece came back home to Baltimore to join WJZ in August 2023. Before coming back to the Charm City, Janay was a morning anchor and reporter for WDBJ7 in Roanoke, VA. She joined the WDBJ7 morning team after spending a year as a multimedia journalist in the New River Valley for the station.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.