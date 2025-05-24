BGE offering free home energy checkups to help consumers save before summer heat

BGE is offering free home energy checkups to help consumers save before the summer heat

Summer's scorching weather is right around the corner and experts say now is the time to start thinking about how to save energy to lower your energy bill.

Thankfully, you don't have to do the guesswork on your own.

A home check-up

Lexi Miller's home is getting a very important check-up— a Quick Home Energy Checkup (QHEC) .

"We also have an older home, and we have a couple of things that are logistical things that we need answers to in order to upgrade," explained Baltimore homeowner Lexi Miller.

"A lot of those causes of high energy use are hidden behind walls, behind attics," explained Ben Schott, a senior energy efficiency program manager for BGE. "We're out here, we're going to take a look around and see if we can make any recommendations on ways to save energy and make the house a little more comfortable."

All BGE customers are eligible for this service for FREE through the state's EmPOWER Maryland program.

"It is hard to heat when it's cool out," Schott explained. "We're all looking for opportunities to save a little bit on our bills. We're looking for opportunities to fix our homes up where we can."

Homeowners like Miller can learn energy saving tips — right in the comfort of their own home.

A certified checkup professional will do a walkthrough inspection of your home to make energy-saving recommendations.

"Maybe pop our head up in the attic, and we'll take a look and see how much insulation is up there. And if there's opportunities to seal and insulate," said Schott.

From top – to bottom, your entire home is given the check- up it deserves.

"We kind of point you in the right direction, see if there's certain small, easy things you can do to save energy, or maybe even if there's bigger opportunities to make improvements to the homes," said Schott.

"We may not be able to do every little thing, but it's some of the bigger things that might be really impactful to our savings and also to the continuation of having our in our lovely home," said Miller.

You can find more info on the QHEC here: https://bgesmartenergy.com/residential/help-me-save/quick-home-energy-check