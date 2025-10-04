Beautiful weekend across Maryland, rain holds off until midweek

We will get to enjoy an exceptional weather weekend all across Maryland for this first weekend in October. Temperatures during the morning hours will be comfortably cool with warmer, summer-like temperatures returning during the afternoons.

Next week will start off warm and summer-like, but a powerful cold front will bring showers Tuesday night and Wednesday followed by another shot of fall air.

Warm and sunny Maryland weekend

As high pressure shifts offshore Saturday and Sunday, winds will turn southerly, allowing warmer air to move in. Sunshine dominates both weekend days with climbing into the upper 70s to near 80 across the Baltimore metro and Eastern Shore Saturday and into the lower 80s away from the Bay Sunday. Overnight lows will hold in the upper 40s to 50s, making for cool but comfortable mornings.

Early week Maryland weather stays warm

A persistent southerly flow will set up Monday and Tuesday ahead of the approaching front. Temperatures will rise into the upper 70s to lower 80s, well above the October average. Dry conditions are expected to hold through Tuesday, though clouds will gradually increase. You'll also notice a muggy feel to the air by Tuesday ahead of the approaching cold front.

Maryland midweek cold front brings rain

By Wednesday, a strong cold front will cut through the Mid-Atlantic, bringing the next chance for showers and even a few thunderstorms. Widespread rain is possible across Maryland, with cooler air filtering in behind the system. The timeline for the showers and possible storms looks to take place Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning. There is a slight chance the rain may try to linger into the afternoon.

Temperatures Wednesday and Thursday will return closer to seasonal levels in the 60s and low 70s as Canadian high pressure builds in, setting the stage for a crisp and dry finish to the week.