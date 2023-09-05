Baltimore's firefighters prepare to embark on Sept. 11 Memorial Stair Climb

BALTIMORE -- Firefighters in Baltimore will pay tribute to the first responders who died following the terrorist attack on Sept. 11, 2001, with their annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb.

The climb will take place at 9:40 a.m. on Sept. 16. That's when people will gather at M&T Bank Stadium, which is at 101 Russell Street, according to the Baltimore City Fire Department.

The symbolic climb will consist of 2,200 stairs representing a total of 110 stories, firefighters said.

Participants will don full firefighting gear to simulate the conditions that firefighters, officers, and other first responders endured on the day that two airplanes dove into the Twin Towers, killing thousands of people, according to fire officials.

It will serve as "a reminder of the unwavering spirit of unity and resilience that emerged from the ashes of 9/11, fire officials said.

The event also aims to raise funds for the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation, which supports the families of fallen firefighters.

Participants who are fundraising for the event should register early in order to maximize their efforts, according to fire officials.

The first memorial stair climb took place in the Parwan Province of Afghanistan on Sept. 11, 2003, according to the Association of Memorial Stair Climbs.