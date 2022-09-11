Firefighters climb stairs at M&T Bank Stadium in honor of 9/11 first responders

BALTIMORE -- Hundreds of firefighters and other participants climbed 110 flights of stairs at M&T Bank Stadium on Saturday to honor the first responders who died while trying to save lives in New York City on 9/11, according to Baltimore's firefighter's union.

Firefighters and others gathered at the stadium to retrace the final footsteps taken by first responders at the World Trade Center in 2001, according to event staff.

This morning, hundreds of climbers gathered at @Ravens stadium for the 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb. This was such a rewarding opportunity to honor those we lost in the #WorldTradeCenter. #110Flights #September11 pic.twitter.com/eLaOIhfXQB — Baltimore Fire (@BaltimoreFire) September 10, 2022

The National Fallen Firefighters Foundation puts together the annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb and invites community members to participate, event staff said.

The event raises funds for counseling and support programs for the families of firefighters who have died in the line of duty, according to event staff.