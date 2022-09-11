Watch CBS News
Firefighters climb stairs at M&T Bank Stadium in honor of 9/11 first responders

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Hundreds of firefighters and other participants climbed 110 flights of stairs at M&T Bank Stadium on Saturday to honor the first responders who died while trying to save lives in New York City on 9/11, according to Baltimore's firefighter's union.

Firefighters and others gathered at the stadium to retrace the final footsteps taken by first responders at the World Trade Center in 2001, according to event staff.

The National Fallen Firefighters Foundation puts together the annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb and invites community members to participate, event staff said.

The event raises funds for counseling and support programs for the families of firefighters who have died in the line of duty, according to event staff.

First published on September 10, 2022 / 10:35 PM

