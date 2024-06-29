Baltimore's annual dragon boat challenge serves as remedy for cancer survivors

BALTIMORE -- Around two dozen dragon boat racing teams met at Port Covington Marina this Saturday morning to put their skills to the test.

"They were amazing. They dug deep, got the water it, splashed up, we hit waves," expressed dragon boat racer Jan Cairone.

Cairone came to Baltimore with her team the Philadelphia Flying Phoenix for the Baltimore Dragon Boat Club's annual challenge.

"It was exhilarating. But we loved it," said Cairone.

"It's about working together as a team. There's 20 to 22 people on the boat, 20 paddlers, a drummer in this year and you basically paddle on one side," explained J

John Pezzulla, the president, director/co-founder of the Baltimore Dragon Boat Club.

Teams from around the country and Maryland rallied for a fierce competition at the Baltimore Peninsula.

"We have a 200-meter or 500-meter and 2000-meter races, which the 2000-meter race is an endurance race. So, you're going paddling continuously for about 10 to 12 minutes," Pezzulla told WJZ.

But for Baltimore and Annapolis Dragon Boat Club's member Barb Van De Castle this challenge isn't new — it could never beat the real challenge she's overcome.

"I was paddling with them for two years and then I developed breast cancer," explained Barb Van De Castle.

She learned from her career as a nurse and the hobby she loves, the sport could help her and other breast cancer survivors.

"There has been research in dragon boating and breast cancer to increase the strength in women as well as decreased lymphedema," Van De Castle explained.

The benefits can help inside and out – which is why many breast cancer survivors join dragon boat teams.

"The importance of the social network that breast cancer survivors paddling together since they're all in the same boat. So to say," said Van De Castle.

And as all of the teams cross the finish line, the smell of victory means more than many of us could ever know.