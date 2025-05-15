Baltimore resident describes being temporarily uprooted during massive warehouse fire

Sharon Jones remembers when the warehouse on W. Lanvale Street in West Baltimore was once a bakery, where she used to get bread and other baked goods.

This week. she was temporarily displaced so that firefighters could contain a massive 7-alarm fire at the nearby warehouse on Monday, May 12.

"I done seen that building all my life," Jones said. "I was a little girl. It was Tip Top Bakery and I used to go there and get bread for my mother and us."

Jones was allowed to return home, but the warehouse, which had stacks of mattresses inside, was damaged by flames.

She said if the building gets demolished, she'll be sad to see it go.

Warehouse fire ravaged community

Jones told WJZ she's still wrapping her head around the fire and how it has impacted her community.

Residents living on Bentalou Street returned to their homes Wednesday after fire officials removed them from their homes out of precaution.

"I was out here sitting on the porch, and I kept seeing people look up there, and I thought they were looking at the sky or something," Jones said.

Jones said her neighbors watched as flames shot through the warehouse with mattresses, and they heard what sounded like an explosion at the warehouse.

"We didn't know what it was," Jones said.

Residents assisted by Red Cross

Jones didn't know how long she was going to stay in a hotel while firefighters battled the blaze.

"I said if I was Dorothy and I had some glass slippers, I would click my heels," Jones said.

Although Jones appreciated the accommodations and assistance from the Red Cross, she was eager to get back to her house. She's also thankful there were no injuries.

"I'm going to speak for all the neighbors," Jones said. "All of us feel very fortunate that it didn't get to us like that. It could have been worse if all of these houses had burned up along with that building."

200+ firefighters battle warehouse fire

The Baltimore City Fire Department said on Wednesday that the warehouse fire is under control. It took approximately 200 firefighters from several agencies to assist with the fire.

A fire spokesperson said the Baltimore fire department performed what they call a strategic demolition of the front of the building so that crews could gain access to more of the deep-seated fire.

Fire under investigation

Baltimore City Fire Chief James Wallace said he requested that the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) take on and lead the investigation, given the size and scope of the fire and the ATF's ability to bring in additional resources.

He added that the department will begin a demolition plan. He said that would require bringing in engineers to assess the building to see if it needs to be demolished and what that process would look like.