Baltimore residents removed during warehouse fire return to their homes

Displaced residents are back home two days after a West Baltimore warehouse caught fire Monday night.

A total of 48 residents from 15 different households were removed from their homes on Bentalou Street near Edmondson Avenue Monday night as firefighters battled the massive seven-alarm fire.

The Office of Emergency Management (OEM) and the Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD), in coordination with the American Red Cross (ARC) and the Baltimore City Fire Department (BCFD), worked together to ensure a safe return for displaced residents.

Two MTA buses picked up residents on Wednesday from their temporary housing and dropped them off in front of their homes.

BGE restored power to the affected area. As of 1:30 p.m., OEM officials say that all displaced residents were safely returned to their homes.

Fire officials called to remove families on Bentalou Street near Edmondson Avenue Monday night as firefighters battled the flames.

Due to safety concerns arising from the incident, power to the affected area was shut off, prompting the evacuation of nearby homes, the Baltimore Office of Emergency Management said.

Red Cross response

The Red Cross quickly stepped in to help them.

"This particular fire, they had to get out immediately," said Lenora Henry, the executive Director for Central Maryland Red Cross. "They didn't have any time, any time at all to be able to grab the essential things that they need."

Henry said even though it might look like things are back to normal, these neighbors still need support.

"Although we provide that immediate assistance to the families, they need to know what's going to happen in the long term," Henry said. "So, we are that resource. We are that connector to make sure our case managers are staying close in contact with the families."

Warehouse fire under control

The Baltimore City Fire Department confirmed that the warehouse fire is officially under control.

A fire spokesperson said BCFD had to perform what they call a strategic demolition of the front of the building so that crews could gain access to more of the deep-seated fire.

Fire under investigation

Baltimore City Fire Chief James Wallace said he requested that the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) take on and lead the investigation, given the size and scope of the fire and the ATF's ability to bring in additional resources.

He added that the department will begin a demolition plan. He said that would require bringing in engineers to assess the building to see if it needs to be demolished and what that process would look like.