Baltimore teacher accused of choking 88-year-old neighbor over trash cleanup

A Baltimore teacher is accused of choking her 88-year-old neighbor over trash pickup.

Paula Whitmore, 54, faces assault charges for the incident that took place on March 6 on Nome Avenue in Northwest Baltimore. She is expected to be in court on Monday, June 16.

Baltimore City Public Schools confirmed that Whitmore is employed as a teacher at the Claremont School.

The alleged assault

A Baltimore Police report states that 88-year-old Adina Gordon was cleaning up trash in an alley when Whitmore approached her, pushed her up against a fence, and choked her.

"My mom said, 'Back up off me,'" said Luke Wright, Gordon's son. "Ms. Whitmore began to press her and then proceeded to choke her."

Gordon told police she struggled to breathe during the encounter and later went to the hospital. She didn't know what direction Whitmore came from, and didn't know where she went after she was choked.

Son "surprised" about incident

Wright is still wrapping his head around how and why his mother's neighbor hurt her.

"Overwhelmed, surprised," Wright said. "My mom has lived in this community since about 1971. Everyone looks out for each other."

Wright told WJZ that it's common to see Adina Gordon picking up trash around her Northwest Baltimore neighborhood.

"Bright, early in the morning, that's what she's doing," Wright said. "She's cleaning up the street. She's cleaning up the alley."

Cleaning up the street has been a hobby

Wright said cleaning up the neighborhood became a hobby for her after she retired.

"It's a shame that this is being stripped from her," Wright said.

Wright said it's something she's done for years and even received recognition for her community service from former Baltimore Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake.

A neighbor told WJZ she's watched Gordon clean up the area for years. She said Gordon would commonly bag trash and leave it next to nearby trash cans.

"This fight is not only for my mother but for any senior in the Baltimore city community that is being taken advantage of," Wright said.

Previous disputes

This was not the first interaction between Whitmore and Gordon.

Gordon told police she and Whitmore previously argued after Gordon placed a bag of collected trash in Whitmore's trash can. Documents say Whitmore told Gordon, "You may as well get an undertaker."

Wright said his mother can't forget what happened, and she's receiving assistance. Wright said Gordon remained in the house for about a month following the incident.

"She's gotten to the point now where she's on the front porch and cleaning up a little bit more, but not to the extent where she was previously," Gordon said.