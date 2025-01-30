Adnan Syed hearing on motion for reduced sentence set for February 26

BALTIMORE -- Adnan Syed will appear in court for a hearing on his motion for a reduced sentence on Feb. 26, according to the Baltimore Banner.

Syed, now 43, was freed from prison in 2022 after Baltimore prosecutors identified issues with the trial evidence, leading a judge to overturn his conviction in the 1999 killing of Hae Min Lee, his ex-girlfriend and classmate at Woodlawn High School.

However, in August 2024, the Maryland Supreme Court upheld an appellate court's ruling to reinstate the conviction, citing inadequate notice given to Lee's family about the vacatur hearing.

In December 2024, Syed's lawyers submitted a motion requesting a judge to lessen his sentence under the Juvenile Restoration Act, a Maryland law that permits individuals who have served at least 20 years in prison for crimes committed as minors to seek a sentence modification.

In a court filing, the State's Attorney's office expressed support for reducing Syed's sentence, noting that he was 17 at the time of the crime. The state asked the court to approve Syed's request for a hearing and adjust his sentence to life, suspending all but the time already served, followed by a period of probation.

The lawyer representing the Lee family responded, submitted a motion urging the court to hold consideration of Syed's request for a sentence reduction until the state determines whether it will pursue vacating his conviction.