Baltimore Spirits Company announces new rye aged in French wine barrels

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore Spirits Company has a new addition to its Post Epoch line featuring different spins on the distiller's signature rye whiskey.

The new take on the Epoch Rye was aged four years and five months, spending the last two years in Sauternes wine barrels from France.

Originating in the Bordeaux region, the wine is made with white grapes that have partially raisined, a process known as "noble rot."

Per Bordeaux Magazine, the rotting grapes give sweet notes of honey with a "crisp, acidic finish." Baltimore Spirits Company said the French oak barrels have imparted a "saccharine finish" to its whiskey.

This is the first edition to the Post Epoch line in 2022. Due to supply chain issues, the Medfield-based distiller had trouble getting bottles for the whiskey before locating ones with black-tinted glass.

"I think everyone is dealing with supply chain madness right now, but I'm pretty ecstatic to finally have bottles to fill with whiskey," said Max Lents, Baltimore Spirits Company co-founder and CEO. "And I have to say, what a whiskey for a comeback. This is going to blow people away."

The new rye will be available at the distiller's tasting rom and through its delivery service starting Sunday, July 17.

Post Epoch 4-Year Straight Rye Whiskey is 100 proof and costs $64.99.