Staffing shortages, outdated training reported from 2023 Baltimore fire that killed 2 firefighters

The Baltimore City Fire Department dealt with staffing shortages, aging equipment, and outdated training during a 2023 fire that killed two firefighters, a new report shows.

A report released on Tuesday by the fire department's Incident Review Team also found that the firefighters were exposed to 1,000-degree temperatures, and the heat caused "multiple catastrophic failures" to their breathing equipment.

Acting Capt. Dillon Rinaldo and firefighter Rodney Pitts III died after responding to a two-alarm fire on October 19, 2023, on Linden Heights Avenue in Northwest Baltimore.

The report states that the fire department has addressed the findings or is working toward fixes.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms (ATF) ruled the fire accidental and declared the cause of the fire undetermined.

Baltimore firefighters die after battling fire

Firefighters responded around 3:30 p.m. on October 19 to a fire at a two-story brick rowhome in the 5200 block of Linden Heights Avenue.

Two firefighters died -- Pitts and Rinaldo -- and three other firefighters were injured.

Pitts was a member of Engine Company #29 and had been with the Baltimore City Fire Department for a year. He graduated from the fire academy the previous summer.

Rinaldo had been with the department for six years. He was posthumously promoted to acting captain.

WJZ was at the scene on October 20, 2023, as the Baltimore City Fire Department saluted an outgoing ambulance, driving away with the body of Pitts.

Report outlines "catastrophic failures"

The 300-page report outlines several failures, including a "catastrophic failure" of the breathing apparatus, a lack of knowledge on "basic job functions," and understaffing.

In total, there were 82 items needing improvement, and 20 were improved before the report was released, according to the document.

This includes outdated policies and training, which the department says it has updated. This includes a mandatory safety walk around the entire scene by the ranking crew member and as more alarms get added to a call, supervising crew arriving on scene also have to make that walk.

The report outlines that the self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) used by both firefighters deteriorated. It also says the SCBA used was 12 years out of date.

"The SCBA, given the environment that Captain Rinaldo and EMT/FF Pitts encountered, regardless of NFPA standard/edition or manufacturer, would not have held up in the fire environment presented on Linden Heights. NFPA standards on Personal Protective Equipment are currently tested to a temperature of 500°F," the report read.

The fire department says it upgraded all breathing apparatus in the department to the 2018 standard last year.

Baltimore Fire Chief James Wallace said it isn't uncommon to be out of date on this type of gear because it is good for up to six years. He told WJZ the gear will be automatically updated by the manufacturer.

"When the 2024 standard is released fully and the equipment is out, we will automatically replace the 2018 standard with 2024 standard," Wallace said.

The report states that the crew opened the front door, which increased the temperature to 1,000 degrees, effectively melting the protective gear. It also said the hose Rinaldo and Pitts were using was never turned on. The report says the crew were not instructed on the "flowing water" tactic, which became a requirement for Fire Academy training in April 2024.

"The basic knowledge, understanding, and practical aptitude of hydraulics, fluid dynamics, pump theory, apparatus positioning and placement, and basic job-related functions of pumping fire apparatus or operating aerial apparatus is severely lacking throughout the fire department's skill set," the report reads.

Wallace said the department has changed training standards for both recruits and current members. This includes creating a training center that simulates fighting a fire on a Baltimore City block.

"We can train our people now in real-world scenarios that may occur in row homes, that's where most of our fires are," Wallace said.

The report said Rinaldo, who was working overtime during the call, was working both as a firefighter and supervisor, compromising his ability to run the scene.

"The ability for Captain Rinaldo to make calculated decisions on the fire environment's changing conditions while engaging in the early moments of the firefight on Linden Heights was delayed and inhibited by the fact that he had to perform several physical tasks and make several critical tactical decisions at the same time," the report said.

Wallace said the fire department now only has 40 staffing vacancies, which he calls a significant improvement.

The report also said Pitts had not completed his probationary period. The department has since changed its policy, where any probationary firefighter is taken on a call as an additional member.

The department said it has also added thermal cameras, which were not used, to every seat in the trucks. It also added a gear to pry open metal bars, which was a challenge during the call.

The report outlines that a firefighter on the outside saw Pitts through a window with metal bars. Pitts fell before the bars were opened. The firefighters were found about three to five feet from the front door.

Baltimore Fire unions respond

IAFF Local 734, which represents Baltimore's firefighters, says the department has made "meaningful progress" in key areas, but significant concerns remain.

"Our apparatus fleet continues to experience ongoing mechanical issues, resulting in units being placed out of service more frequently than is acceptable for a major metropolitan fire department. This directly impacts our ability to provide a consistent and timely emergency response," the union stated

The union continued, "Additionally, while staffing has improved, it is still not at the level necessary to ensure optimal safety for both our members and the citizens we serve. We also do not want to rely on our members working an excessive amount of overtime to meet minimum staffing levels. This is a high-stress, physically demanding profession, and our members are already overworked and underpaid. Ensuring a proper work-life balance is critical so they can perform at their best both on the job and at home."

IAFF Local 964, the union representing fire officers in the city, said it is still working through the report.

"Our members have been waiting for transparency on the findings surrounding substandard equipment, outdated training, staffing shortages, and other critical issues that impacted that fateful day," IAFF Local 964 stated. "The safety of our firefighters and the effectiveness of our operations remain our top priorities. We will continue advocating for the resources, modern equipment, proper staffing, and updated training our officers and members deserve to protect the citizens of Baltimore and come home safely to our families."

A mother demands answers

Geraldine Rinaldo told CBS News Baltimore that she still doesn't understand why her son was sent into the raging fire with outdated gear and without a full crew to work the scene.

She is calling for justice for her son and his partner.

"Why wasn't more done?" she questioned.

Rinaldo said her son, Dillon, wanted to be a firefighter since he was a little boy, and it hurts to know the call was understaffed and he was sent into the fire with out-of-date gear.

"This makes me furious. Furious that they sent those guys out in those conditions, and until they lost five firefighters in 21 months, nothing was going to be done about it," said Rinaldo, referring also to a 2022 fire that killed three firefighters on Stricker Street.

Rinaldo said officials from the Baltimore City Fire Department went to her New Jersey home in March to explain the report. She said she feels parts of the story were left out and wants more answers from the city, particularly about how the call escalated so quickly.

"There was no flash over. So then why did the fire get from zero to 1000 degrees? And all this happened within six minutes?" she questioned.

Rinaldo hopes city leaders "step up to the plate" to prioritize firefighter safety in memory of her son.

Deadly fire led to protocol changes

The Linden Heights Avenue fire changed the way the Baltimore City Fire Department battles fires.

A copy of an internal memo sent to staff, said firefighters must fight fires from outside the building unless they're told to do otherwise by a battalion chief.

The memo said that firefighters will only attack fires from the inside of occupied dwellings after they have completed several checks of the building.

The memo also states that fires at confirmed vacant buildings can only be extinguished from the outside unless there is an actual sighting of a person trapped inside.