Baltimore leaders vote to restrict smoke shop locations and introduce "padlock" bill

The Baltimore City Council voted on Monday to regulate the city's growing number of smoke shops, and could later put a padlock on some.

City leaders approved legislation to prevent smoke shops from operating within 750 feet of a school, park, or recreation center.

A bill was also introduced on Monday that would give the city more power to act quickly and shut down smoke shops that have become repeat offenders when it comes to the illegal sale of cannabis and other substances.

There are at least 1,200 smoke shops in Baltimore, with the highest concentration in low-income areas, according to city data.

"This city council is sending a message today to smoke shop operators that want to prey on the vulnerability of our kids and our communities, we will shut you down," Baltimore City Council President Zeke Cohen said.

Restrictions on smoke shop locations

The restriction on smoke shops near schools, parks, and recreation centers heads to Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott's desk for approval.

The bill also says that smoke shops that are already open within 750 feet of a school, recreation center, or park would have two years to close.

City councilmembers hope these new rules will help slow the growth of Baltimore's surging smoke shop industry.

"I hope to see a lot less of our young people using these products," said Councilmember Zac Blanchard. "I hope to see a de-concentration of this, where in a couple of years we will see a few blocks with four or five of them on the block."

Proposed "padlock" bill on smoke shops

City councilmembers proposed a bill on Monday that would "padlock" smoke shops that repeatedly sell illegal cannabis and other controlled substances.

The bill would temporarily shut down those problem businesses after two documented violations.

The city would be required to post notice and provide a hearing before a shop could be shut down until it comes into compliance.

"Specifically, what our legislation does is, after two penalties, two violations, a smoke shop would go to an administrative hearing in front of the Consumer Protection Board," Cohen said. "If they are found guilty, they could face penalties up to and including being shut down, being padlocked."