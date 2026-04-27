Baltimore City Council works on bill to regulate smoke shops, distance them from schools

The Baltimore City Council voted to move forward with legislation that, if passed, would put new limitations on smoke shops.

There are at least 1,200 smoke shops in Baltimore, with the highest concentration in low-income areas, according to city data.

If the measure is passed without any changes, smoke shops in Baltimore City would not be able to open within 750 feet of a school, recreation center, or park. The stores already open within those spaces would have two years to close.

Measure aimed at slowing smoke shop growth in Baltimore

City leaders hope these new rules will help slow the growth of the surging smoke shop industry.

Three amendments were added to the legislation, which passed unanimously on Monday. The bill is now headed for a third reading and a vote scheduled for May 11 ahead of the mayor's signature.

"This council is going to be aggressive when it comes to the mass proliferation of these pop-up smoke shops," said Baltimore City Council President Zeke Cohen.

"I hope to see a lot less of our young people using these products," Blanchard said. "I hope to see a de-concentration of this, where in a couple of years we will see a few blocks with four or five of them on the block."

"It's very proactive"

Muhammed Abbas said he can't disagree with the legislation, but also wonders how it will impact local business owners.

"It's very proactive," Abbas said. "I think it's good of the city to think of these issues and work to fix the issues in the way that they can. I also think it's the city's responsibility to think of the business owners."

CBS News Baltimore stopped at seven smoke shops in Baltimore on Monday, including one within 100 feet of a school. None of them wanted to talk on camera.