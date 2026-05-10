Baltimore leaders propose "padlock" bill targeting repeat-offender smoke shops

Baltimore City leaders are pushing for tougher enforcement against smoke shops that repeatedly sell illegal cannabis and other controlled substances.

A proposed legislation would temporarily shut down problem businesses.

The bill, set to be introduced Monday during a Baltimore City Council meeting, would give the city authority to "padlock" smoke shops deemed public nuisances after repeated violations.

The bill is scheduled to be introduced Monday at 5 p.m. in the Du Burns Council Chambers at Baltimore City Hall.

What could happen if the bill passes?

Officials say the measure is intended to address businesses they believe continue operating illegally despite existing fines.

Under the proposal, businesses could face closure proceedings after two documented violations.

The city would be required to post notice and provide a hearing before a shop could be shut down until it comes into compliance.

"This legislation gives law enforcement and city agencies the authority to hold repeat offenders accountable and shut down businesses involved in the illegal sale of cannabis, controlled substances, and products being sold to our children," Councilmember Antonio Glover said in a statement.

Officials say current effort is not working

City officials argue the current enforcement system has been ineffective because some businesses simply absorb fines as a cost of doing business.

"Smoke shops are popping up all across our city, and many are creating nuisances for our residents by selling illegal products, including to minors," City Council President Zeke Cohen said in a statement. "Our City's existing tools have not been sufficient to address the worst offenders."

Glover pointed to a stretch along Monument Street where he said 16 smoke shops operate within a three-block radius, a concentration he said has harmed quality of life and public safety in the surrounding community.

Baltimore residents support stricter penalities

Parents the spoke with WJZ voiced support for stricter penalties.

"I think it's heading in the right direction because at the end of the day kids can get a hold of illegal marijuana that they're not supposed to be having," said Lamar, a Baltimore parent.

Another resident said stronger enforcement could deter repeat violations.

"You do the crime, you gotta suffer the time," said another parent.

Plan to keep smoke shops away from school and parks

The proposed legislation comes as the council is also expected to consider a third vote on separate legislation restricting smoke shops from operating near schools, parks, and recreation centers.

If the legislation passes, smoke shops in Baltimore would not be able to open within 750 feet of a school, recreation center, or park. The stores that are already open within those spaces would have two years to close.

There are at least 1,200 smoke shops in Baltimore, with the highest concentration in low-income areas, according to city data.

"This council is going to be aggressive when it comes to the mass proliferation of these pop-up smoke shops," Cohen said.