Baltimore residents share budget feedback with mayor during community walk

Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott walked with community members through Druid Hill Park on Monday evening, answering questions and receiving public feedback on the city's new preliminary budget.

The mayor's action items for the upcoming fiscal year include making progress on crime and safety in Baltimore, and also investing in the city's future.

Here's a look at the full proposed Fiscal Year 2027 budget.

Investing in Baltimore's youth

A big focus during the community budget walk was investments in recreation for the city's young people, including a proposed new sports complex projected to cost $20 million.

Some neighbors told CBS News Baltimore they are excited about the idea of new investments.

"Recreation means the world to not only children but their families, adults, and elderly who are aging in place in our communities," a resident said.

More Baltimore residents' concerns

Neighbors also wanted to make sure the city's history is preserved. Other walkers wanted to make sure their older neighbors were not forgotten about in this budget.

"What are some of those things that help create community, just to continue a social support system for older adults?" asked another Baltimore resident.

"People always think that our recreation centers are only for young people, they're for older adults too," Scott said. "This is why we open them early in the morning."

If you haven't had a chance to make your voice heard on this budget plan, you will still be able to weigh in on the preliminary budget at taxpayer's night on Wednesday, April 22.

A new budget will need to be voted on by July 1.