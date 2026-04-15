Baltimore residents tell city leaders what issues they want addressed in budget

A group of Baltimore residents told city leaders what they want to see in the budget during a community budget forum on Wednesday at the Middle Branch Fitness and Wellness Center.

The residents covered a wide-range of issues, from public safety to vacant houses. But it all had a theme, wanting their communities to be better.

As the budget process continues, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said it's all a balancing act.

An open dialogue

Brandon Dismel attended the forum to learn how to better the northwest sideof Baltimore, where his family lives.

"It's bad when your grandmother doesn't feel safe with you walking up the street and there's a police station right behind you," Dismel said. "I just had a cousin I lost about two months ago that was found in one of those vacant homes."

The residents were encouraged to be as truthful as possible at the forum, so city leaders could understand what they want to see in their neighborhoods.

"[The things proposed in the budget] are important and imperative, however, we have a fitness center, but we don't have fresh foods," said Janice Samuel, a resident of Cherry Hill. "Many people in this community are unable to drive."

The forum was also for city leaders to have a productive conversation with community members.

"That is one of the reasons why I moved the free bus to Cherry Hill, so that people could get to the grocery store," Mayor Scott said.

The city agencies were grouped by the Mayor's six key areas of investment in his nearly $5 billion preliminary budget. Those areas include public safety, infrastructure, as well as programming to help youth and other vulnerable communities.

Some of the investments in the preliminary budget:

$1.3 billion for enhancing public safety

$1 billion in capital investments

$1.1 billion for maintaining clean, safe and healthy neighborhoods

$645.3 million in youth programming

$380.6 million for economic development

Scott wants to hear as much public input as possible.

"You balance it all by understanding that those people are the why," Mayor Scott said. "Many of those folks are seniors. They are the ones that helped the city stay afloat for all those years. Now it's my job to make sure that we're serving them better."

Budget next steps

The Board of Estimates will vote on the mayor's proposed budget first, before it goes to Baltimore City Council.

The public will be able to weigh in on the preliminary budget at Taxpayers' Night with the Board of Estimates on April 22.

Once it's in the hands of Baltimore City Council, a series of public hearing will be scheduled as the body amends the budget and sends it to the Mayor for approval.

A new budget goes into effect July 1.