Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman surprised by offseason contract extension

BALTIMORE - Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh is expecting a breakout year for fourth-year wide receiver Rashod Bateman, who was drafted in the first round in 2021.

Bateman was hampered by injuries and inconsistent play over his past three seasons.

Despite the disappointment, Bateman got a contract extension this offseason, keeping him in Baltimore through the 2026 season.

Bateman admitted the extension caught him by surprise.

"For one, I didn't know what was going to happen with me," Bateman said. "I didn't know if I was going to be here, [get] traded or anything. That extension definitely came out of nowhere. I'm blessed, for sure. I did not see them doing that, but it shows that they believe in my work, my ethic, [and] the team believes in me, so it was a no-brainer. Now, I've got a house to lay my head. So, that concern is gone. I know who I'm playing for, I know what playbook I'm in, I know who my quarterback is and now it allows me to just go be myself, freely."

Bateman has 93 catches for 1,167 yards and four touchdowns in three seasons. Last year, he caught 32 passes for 367 yards.

The Ravens were back at the training facility in Owings Mills on Tuesday for voluntary Organized Team Activities.

