Baltimore Ravens revamping defensive staff after losing coordinator, two other position coaches

BALTIMORE - The Baltimore Ravens are in the process of revamping their defensive coaching staff.

They lost rising coaching talent Anthony Weaver - the team's assistant head coach and defensive line coach - to the Miami Dolphins. Weaver will be Miami's new defensive coordinator.

"If he gets that job, I'll be happy for him," Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said last week about Weaver. "He's involved in that job. He'd be a great head coach. He didn't get hired this cycle, and great coaches did get hired. Some teams are going to look back and sat, 'Hey, we had a chance to hire Anthony Weaver.'"

The Ravens previously lost defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, who was hired as the Seattle Seahawks head coach. Defensive backs coach Dennard Wilson moved on to become the Tennessee Titans defensive coordinator.

That leaves Ravens' new defensive coordinator Zach Orr, who was promoted from his inside linebacker coaching role, waiting for new position coaches.

"Zach is super talented and super enthusiastic," Harbaugh said. "He's very smart. He has prepared for that job."

This past season, the Ravens' defense allowed the fewest points per game (16.5), while also recording the most sacks (60) and takeaways (31).