Watch CBS News
Local News

Baltimore Ravens promote ILB coach Zach Orr to Defensive Coordinator

By Christian Olaniran

/ CBS Baltimore

Here's your Thursday afternoon news roundup | February 1, 2024
Here's your Thursday afternoon news roundup | February 1, 2024 01:46

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Ravens have named Zach Orr Defensive Coordinator, head coach John Harbaugh announced Thursday. 

Entering his eighth year as an NFL coach, Orr served as the Raven's inside linebackers coach for the past two seasons.

Orr played linebacker for the Ravens from 2014 to 2016, before transitioning to coaching in 2017. He was the Ravens defensive coaching analyst from 2019 to 2020. 

He also served as the Jaguars' outside linebackers coach in 2021. 

Christian Olaniran
img-3764.jpg

Christian Olaniran is a Digital Producer for CBS News Baltimore, where he writes stories on diverse topics including politics, arts, culture, sports and more. He also creates engaging social media content to complement news coverage.

First published on February 1, 2024 / 1:39 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.