Baltimore Ravens promote ILB coach Zach Orr to Defensive Coordinator

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Ravens have named Zach Orr Defensive Coordinator, head coach John Harbaugh announced Thursday.

We have named Zach Orr our new Defensive Coordinator ‼️ pic.twitter.com/IA2RiE5Yct — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) February 1, 2024

Entering his eighth year as an NFL coach, Orr served as the Raven's inside linebackers coach for the past two seasons.

Orr played linebacker for the Ravens from 2014 to 2016, before transitioning to coaching in 2017. He was the Ravens defensive coaching analyst from 2019 to 2020.

He also served as the Jaguars' outside linebackers coach in 2021.