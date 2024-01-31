Watch CBS News
Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald reportedly set to become Seattle Seahawks head coach

BALTIMORE - The Baltimore Ravens are losing their bright and rising defensive coordinator.

Mike Macdonald is reportedly expected to be hired as the head coach of the Seattle Seahawks. ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that the two sides are finalizing the deal.

This season, Ravens' defense allowed the fewest points per game (16.5), while also recording the most sacks (60) and takeaways (31).

Macdonald will replace Pete Carroll who was fired by the Seahawks.

At 36 years old, he will be the NFL's youngest head coach.

Now, the Ravens will be looking for a defensive coordinator. According to Schefter, defensive backs coach Dennard Wilson could emerge as a candidate.

