Baltimore Ravens receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is looking for a breakout game in London

ENFIELD, England (AP) — Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is dreaming about having the type of breakout game that made him a star.

Ok, not actually dreaming, that would involve sleep.

"I've just been sitting in my room while I'm trying to sleep — time zone is definitely a bit of a thing — just laying in my bed and I've just been thinking about it: How can I get back on track? How can I be the person that I know that I'm capable of being?" he said Thursday. "I would absolutely love for that to start this Sunday."

Beckham spoke ahead of Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in north London.

The veteran receiver, who did not play last season following ACL surgery, has just seven receptions for 79 yards so far for Baltimore and has missed two games with an ankle problem.

Beckham is still looking for his first touchdown since sustaining his knee injury while playing for the Los Angeles Rams in the Super Bowl in February 2022.

At the training ground of Premier League club Tottenham, he talked about correcting his energy and mindset after an ankle injury slowed his progress with his new team.

"It's been tough just finding a way to feel like you can help the team," Beckham said.

The 30-year-old Beckham, who earned Pro Bowl honors his first three seasons, signed a one-year contract with the Ravens in the offseason.

Beckham returned last week after missing two games and caught two passes for 13 yards in a 17-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

"I feel much better this week even though there was a lot of traveling," he said. "I just got to come out and just be better, plain and simple, and do whatever I can to help this team win. Starting from my energy day to day, a lot of things that I feel like I can just do better. I've just got to accept that challenge, embrace it, and be exactly who I know I am."

HOMECOMING

Edge-rusher David Ojabo had eyed the London game ever since the schedule was announced. The second-year player was born in Nigeria and moved with his family to Scotland at the age of 7.

Alas, it's a subdued homecoming. Ojabo is currently on injured reserve with knee and ankle problems.

"Through God's grace, I'll be out there soon," he said, though adding there's no timetable.

Ojabo, drafted by the Ravens in the second round in 2022 when he was coming off an Achilles tendon injury, indicated he's not had surgery and is "rehabbing and taking it day by day."

He remains hopeful of returning to play this season.

Coach John Harbaugh told reporters on Wednesday that after Ojabo gets healthy he's "going to be a star in this league, there's no doubt about it."

CLOWNEY RETURNS

Jadeveon Clowney returned to practice a day after sitting out with an illness. Safety Geno Stone (hamstring) was also back. Odafe Oweh (ankle) did not practice.