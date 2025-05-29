What's new at M&T Bank Stadium? Baltimore Ravens unveil phase 2 renovation plan progress.

New premium seating, expanded video boards, and upgraded concessions are being added to M&T Bank Stadium to enhance the Baltimore Ravens' game day experience this season.

The Ravens shared the progress on the second phase of the multi-million-dollar stadium renovation plan.

"There's really no limit to what we want to think about with M&T Bank Stadium," said Brad Downs, senior vice president of marketing for the Ravens. "We know it's a world-class venue."

Among the most visible changes are new self-service retail and food options designed to reduce lines and improve fan convenience.

The stadium's former ticket office is being converted into a 4,900-square-foot retail store near Section 140, while a new "Ravenous Chicken" concept will replace the old Gate A store at Section 153, both with self-checkout features.

"These renovations reflect what fans want," Downs said. "They want to get to the stadium earlier, have places to socialize before the game, during halftime, or afterward."

The project was announced in December 2023 and is slated for completion by 2026. The full renovation is estimated to cost about $450 million.

More M&T Bank Stadium upgrades

Other upgrades include new high-definition video boards totaling more than 75 million pixels and over 100 enhanced TVs throughout the stadium. A reimagined North Plaza is also in development, expected to host a hospitality and retail village capable of supporting major events, such as concerts or even a possible NFL Draft.

"The nice thing about these renovations is the ability to activate the stadium in more dynamic ways, 365 days a year," said Ravens President Sashi Brown. "This makes the stadium more attractive for third-party events — soccer matches, concerts — and we're working hard at that."

Fans with a taste for luxury can look forward to new field-level "Legends Suites" in the west end zone, along with several other premium club spaces. These additions aim to boost both the in-game experience and offseason engagement through events like watch parties and private gatherings.

The next phase

Phase three of the stadium renovation is already in the works and is expected to include a new three-level tailgate and concert venue with a full-service bar, scheduled for completion in 2026.

For now, Ravens fans will have to wait until September to experience the upgrades firsthand, but with off-season workouts underway and fall fast approaching, excitement for the coming season is already building.

What was Phase 1?

The first phase, which was completed in 2024, included a new roof deck to give fans a place to sit, eat, and drink before, during, and after each home game.

New on-field seats bring fans closer than ever to the on-field action. An upgraded club level and a new ultra-luxury suite, The BlackWing, offer visitors the best views and a game-day experience like no other.