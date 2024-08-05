Take a look at new upgrades at M&T Bank Stadium in downtown Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Ravens gave a tour of new upgrades at M&T Bank Stadium.

The first of the three-phase $430 million stadium renovation project is complete just in time for Tuesday's Champions Tour soccer match between FC Barcelona and AC Milan.

There is a new roof deck which gives fans a place to sit, eat and drink before, during and after each home game.

"A lot of work has gone into this. our team has done years of planning and then a ton of work on design and also the construction portion of it," Baltimore Ravens President Sashi Brown said.

New on-field seats will bring fans closer than ever to the on-field action. An upgraded club level and a new ultra-luxury suite, The Black Wing, offers visitors the best views and a game-day experience like no other.

The goal is to extend the life of the stadium, modernize it and hopefully attract major sporting events and shows to downtown Baltimore.

"There's a sigh of relief knowing that the product we have here is something our guests are truly going to enjoy," said Rich Tamayo, the Baltimore Ravens Senior Vice President of Stadium Operation. "This is something our guests are going to look out and say, 'Wow.'"

The Baltimore Ravens host the Philadelphia Eagles at M&T Bank Stadium in a preseason game on Friday.